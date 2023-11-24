St. Lucia: African Bank Gives Loan To Repair Schools

The allocation is specifically for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure under a Meteorological Education Rehabilitation Fund.

On Thursday, it was officially reported that St. Lucia's securing of a $6 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will allow for the reconstruction of schools damaged by storm Bret.

According to official reports, the financial injection is dedicated to the reconstruction of schools affected by the meteorological phenomenon that hit the island nation on June 22, 2023.

The allocation is specifically earmarked for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure under a Weather-Related Education Rehabilitation Fund, specifically for the reconstruction of 16 schools out of the 21 that were damaged by Bret.

“This unique initiative underscores not only the government's commitment to rapid and effective action in the face of the challenges, but also signifies a desire to build transnational partnerships, particularly with countries in the South,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, said.

Saint Lucia Government Secures USD 6 Million from the African Export-Import Bank for Tropical Storm Bret Recovery in the Education Sector.



This much-needed financial infusion is dedicated to reconstructing schools damaged by Tropical Storm Bret on June 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/TY55Dqw3Lc — St. Lucia Government (@SaintLuciaGov) November 22, 2023

Furthermore, the statement noted that it reflects a vision that goes beyond financial transactions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for the common good.

Due to the passage of the tropical storm last June, Saint Lucia experienced damage throughout the island, and the greatest impact was in the southern region.