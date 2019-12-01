'Venezuela Faces Media Warfare for 20 Years', Gil

Owners of transnational media are responsible for misrepresenting the Venezuelan reality.

Venezuela's Vice-Chancellor for Europe Yvan Gil on Saturday denounced that his nation has been facing a media warfare for the last 20 years, which aims to distort what is happening in this South American country and minimize the achievements of the Bolivarian revolution.

According to this diplomat, owners of transnational media are the main responsible for the systematic misrepresentation of the Venezuelan reality.

"We've been victims of manipulation prompted mainly by companies," Gil said and explained that their attacks come from the fact that the Bolivarian people is performing a revolution.

He also recalled that misinformation can be explained very simply: mainstream newspapers, broadcasters, channels, and magazines support the oppressor and attack the oppressed.

"Very often, when it comes to reporting what happens in Venezuela, journalistic ethics does not exist," Gil denounced.

The Venezuelan diplomat made these statements during his stay in Paris, where he explained what is happening in his country to Senator Christian Cambon, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense president.

Read the reflections and analyses on the media manipulation and war against Venezuela in the 225th edition of the newspaper @CuatroFWeb ¡You can't miss it! Read and Share! ==> https://t.co/zHeEAGnt2Z pic.twitter.com/vX40OtYl1j — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) November 27, 2019

The Vice-chancellor illustrated the media's political behavior by remembering that European audiences know very little about what is happening in Colombia.

Over the last week, millions of Colombians took to the streets to demand that President Ivan Duque comply with the peace agreements and avoid the implementation of neoliberal policies.

"Here, in Europe, we see little or none of that. However, the media creates news when few citizens protest in Venezuela."

Gil stressed the importance of using social networks as tools against media warfare, which complements the U.S.-led economic aggression against the Bolivarian Revolution.

In this regard, the Vice-Chancellor indicated that transnational media simply hide details of the financial and economic persecution promoted from Washington against Venezuela.