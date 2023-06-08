Nursery Children Injured in Knife Attack in France

"The nation is in shock," President Macron said and called the act an "attack of absolute cowardice."

On Thursday morning, a man stabbed people with a knife in a park in the city of Annecy, southeast France, injuring several people, including nursery children.

"The man suspected of carrying out the attack was arrested by the police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed.

The Prefecture of Haute-Savoie said that the attack injured a total of six people, including two adults and four nursery children. The victims were all severely injured, while two children and one adult are in life-threatening condition.

"Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," French President Emmanuel Macron said and called the act an "attack of absolute cowardice."

The perpetrator of the stabbing is a 31-year-old Syrian citizen who defined himself as a Christian when applying for asylum in Sweden and France. Identified as Abdalmasih H., this man has had refugee status since 2013 in Sweden, where he married a citizen of that country and with whom he has a three-year-old son.

The attacker, arrested at the scene of the attack, had been residing in France since the end of last year and there is no police record. The police are questioning him to determine the reasons for his action. When he was arrested he was carrying a cross and a Christian prayer book.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator began yelling in English and repeatedly stabbed small children in their strollers in a swing and slide area of the playground, while some of the adults present tried to stop him.

