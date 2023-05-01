Israeli Attack On Syria's Aleppo Airport

Aleppo international airport has been put out of service.

Syrian state media reported on Monday that an Israeli attack targeting Aleppo international airport left one soldier dead and 7 others wounded.

Aleppo International Airport has been put out of service. Israeli Air Force missile strikes at 23:35 hours against Syrian army positions on the outskirts of Aleppo city reportedly damaged the International Airport's runway.

"One Syrian serviceman was killed and seven others, including two civilians, were wounded while repelling the attack," Syria TV channel quoted a military source as saying.

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles in the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down several of them, according to the country's state media.

On March 7, an Israeli strike hit Aleppo airport on two separate occasions leaving it closed for more than two weeks.

Israel has been carrying out hundreds of strikes against government-controlled areas of neighboring Syria for years. It rarely acknowledges them. On this occasion, Israeli authorities made no immediate statements.