Improvised Explosive Device Blast in India Kills 11 People

Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) security personnel and a driver were killed in the attack.

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Maoist rebels killed at least 11 people in Dantewada district in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

According to police, 10 District Reserve Guard Guards (DRG) security personnel and a driver were killed when their vehicle was hit by the IED. The attack took place in the Aranpur area of Dantewada district, about 508 km south of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

None of the rebel factions have claimed responsibility for the attack in the district, which is a hotbed of Maoist insurgency.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offered condolences to the families of the victims. "The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans (personnel) and a driver in the IED blast in Aranpur police station area in Dantewada is very sad," he said on social media.

According to Baghel, the security forces were returning from an operation against the Naxalite insurgency when they came under attack.

On April 26, #Naxal insurgents used an improvised explosive device (#IED) to carry out a #blast that killed 11 people, including 10 security personnel, in #Chhattisgarh’s #Dantewada.



Read Full Article Here:https://t.co/AXdqjo0AWV pic.twitter.com/uFe2xOBOG7 — Business Connect Magazine (India) (@BusinessConne16) April 26, 2023

The DRG is a special Chhattisgarh police force made up mostly of local tribals who have been trained to fight Naxalite rebels active in central and eastern India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the victims and their families.

For his part, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he has assured the state government of all possible support. He also expressed his condolences to the "bereaved families of the Jawan martyrs."

According to authorities, the Naxalite insurgency claimed the lives of 135 civilians and security forces last year, while so far this year there have been 42 deaths in related incidents.