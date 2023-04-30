Eight Ecuadoreans Die In Shooting In Guayaquil City

The Lasso administration is unable to contain the unprecedented increase in attacks generated by drug gangs.

On Saturday, at least eight Ecuadoreans died and five others were injured in an armed attack in southwestern Guayaquil City.

The incident occurred at about 20:30 when criminals shot 50 times against ten citizens who gathered to watch a football match in a mechanical workshop.

Images of the massacre have begun to circulate on social media. The dead people's bodies were left on the sidewalk and under vehicles. They had several bullet impacts. Police officers currently work to identify the crime’s perpetrators.

The first testimonies from neighbors indicated that the victims were innocent people. “Among the fatal victims are locals who were just passing through the street,” they pointed out.

There's no end in sight for the El Niño Costero near Peru & Ecuador ~ seas remain 5-7˚C above average.



A Madden-Julian Oscillation event over the Pacific during May will likely contribute to additional warming across the basin.



El Niño is coming... pic.twitter.com/b9SyyEgqlh — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 27, 2023

Over the last two years, President Guillermo Lasso's administration has been unable to contain unprecedented increase in attacks generated by drug gangs. The latest United Nations Office on Drugs (UNODC) report on world narcotics showed that Ecuador ranks third in the list of countries where most drugs are seized. So far this year, the National Police have captured around 50 tons of stupefacient. On April 27, Lasso proclaimed a state of emergency in Guayaquil City, one of the 24 most violent ones in the world, to counter the violence of drug dealers. Residents, however, condemned that the Police have not reinforced the presence of security agents.