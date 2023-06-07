The Insubmissive Left to Try to Censor the French Government

This decision arose as a result of pro-government legislators refusing to vote on any amendment aimed at repealing the pension reform.

On Wednesday, Mathilde Panot, the president of the parliamentary caucus of the leftist party The Insubmissive France (LFI), will present a new motion of no confidence against the government headed by President Emmanuel Macron.

This decision arose as a result of the right-wing, pro-government legislators refusing to vote in the plenary session on any amendment aimed at repealing the pension reform that has generated protests for months.

"We are going to present a motion of censure," Panot said and denounced an "unacceptable coup d'état" carried out by Macron and his parliamentary bloc.

"Macronism has raised the level of anti-democratic practices," she pointed out, adding that Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet cannot continue in office because she has decided to follow Macron's orders instead of guaranteeing the separation of powers.

Vous êtes en sursis.



6 ans de Macron c’est 10 millions de pauvres, une crise alimentaire, ou encore des services d’urgences qui ferment.



Tôt ou tard, vous tomberez, vous, votre gouvernement et votre réforme des retraites.



C'est une promesse que vous fait le peuple Français. pic.twitter.com/DjLYipKtQ6 — Mathilde Panot (@MathildePanot) June 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "President, you are on probation. Six years of Macron means 10 million poor people, a food crisis and even emergency services that are closing down. Sooner or later you, your government, and your pension reform will fall. The French people promise you that."

Previously, Braun-Pivet said she would block any attempt by the opposition to vote on pension reform amendments aimed at repealing the increase in the minimum retirement age to 64.

"Whatever happens on Thursday, there will not be a repeal of the pension reform," she said, adding that the Constitution prohibits approving measures that increase public spending without establishing adequate compensation.

This position was also echoed by the government spokesman Olivier Veran, who said that the Macron administration is not going to "break the Constitution to please the opposition."

To justify her refusal to parliamentary discussion, Braun-Pivet also argued that the National Assembly was unable to vote on the pension reform in February because the left-wing opposition submitted tens of thousands of amendments to obstruct parliamentary debate.