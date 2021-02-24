EU Ambassador To Venezuela Is Declared 'Unwelcome Person'

The Bolivarian nation holds the European Union responsible for taking an active part in the implementation of over 450 unilateral coercive measures that the United States has promoted against it.
Recently, the EU also approved new sanctions and added 19 Venezuelans to its blacklist. This action occurred in retaliation to the December 6 legislative elections, which the European Union refuses to consider as legitimate.
This assessment of the Venezuelan electoral process, however, is based on unverified data, which was collected by secondary sources since the European Union did not send its own electoral observers.