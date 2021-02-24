EU Ambassador To Venezuela Is Declared 'Unwelcome Person'

The Bolivarian nation holds the European Union responsible for taking an active part in the implementation of over 450 unilateral sanctions against it.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday announced that his country declared as "persona non grata" European Union Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa.

According to diplomatic custom, the EU ambassador will have 72 hours to leave Venezuelan territory, as Arreaza explained.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously approved an agreement by which lawmakers asked President Nicolas Maduro's administration to expel the European official from the country.

They also requested that the operating agreement of the EU office in Caracas be reviewed.

UN Human Rights Rapporteur @AlenaDouhan presented a report on how the unilateral coercive sanctions imposed by the US against Venezuela affect the country and its people @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/XTWTAv9vFc — Estefanía Bravo (@EbravoteleSUR) February 12, 2021