News > Venezuela

EU Ambassador To Venezuela Is Declared 'Unwelcome Person'

    European Union Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: Twitter/ @CancilleriaVE

Published 24 February 2021
The Bolivarian nation holds the European Union responsible for taking an active part in the implementation of over 450 unilateral sanctions against it.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday announced that his country declared as "persona non grata" European Union Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa.

According to diplomatic custom, the EU ambassador will have 72 hours to leave Venezuelan territory, as Arreaza explained.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously approved an agreement by which lawmakers asked President Nicolas Maduro's administration to expel the European official from the country. 

They also requested that the operating agreement of the EU office in Caracas be reviewed.

The Bolivarian nation holds the European Union responsible for taking an active part in the implementation of over 450 unilateral coercive measures that the United States has promoted against it.

Recently, the EU also approved new sanctions and added 19 Venezuelans to its blacklist. This action occurred in retaliation to the December 6 legislative elections, which the European Union refuses to consider as legitimate.

This assessment of the Venezuelan electoral process, however, is based on unverified data, which was collected by secondary sources since the European Union did not send its own electoral observers.

