Nightclub Shooting in US Leaves 6 Injured and 1 Critical

On Sunday, at a nightclub in Houston, Texas, six people were injured in a shooting, one is in critical condition; the suspects remained at large, authorities said.

According to the police, the shooting occurred at Tabu Restaurant and Lounge, on Richmond Avenue at Fountainview at about 2:11 a.m. Sunday.

"We had six victims here in a shooting. Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. The victims ranged between 20 years to 30 years.

According to Finner, shots were fired into a crowd after some sort of argument or fight allegedly started inside the nightclub and made its way into the parking lot.

"It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," Finner said, adding that "we're gonna hold them accountable."

Initial police reports said a seventh person was stabbed, but in an update, they explained the victim was injured from broken glass due to the shooting.

Police official reports state that they are not sure of how many shooters were involved, and so far, no suspects have been stopped; an investigation is still underway.