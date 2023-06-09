Ramp Collapses in Texas, 21 Teens Injured

"...The cause of the ramp collapse is under investigation..."

On Thursday, according to Texas authorities, in a south-central U.S. beachside city, 21 teenagers suffered injuries due to the collapse of a ramp.

According to Sharon Trower, the Public Information Officer for Brazoria County, the individuals impacted by the incident were teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years of age who were attending a summer camp located at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, situated roughly 60 miles (about 96 kilometers) from the center of Houston.

Trower stated that five of them were transported to Memorial Hermann in Galveston, Houston via helicopter after the incident, six were taken to local hospitals via ambulance, and 10 more were taken to St. Luke's by a private vehicle.

The cause of the ramp collapse is under investigation. "We’re going to have engineers go out there, look at the scene, and try to figure out what occurred," said Oyster Creek Police Chief Richard Foreman, adding "those will have to come from the incident command people."

According to Brazoria County authorities, the teenagers’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

“While this is a traumatic event, we are blessed to report that none of the injuries are life-threatening,” said Bayou City Fellowship in an official released.

"We are thankful for the out-pour of concern from our community and ask that the city and surrounding areas keep all that are affected physically and emotionally in prayer," Bayou City Fellowship said.