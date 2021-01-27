Nicaragua's Economy Is Expected To Grow 2.5 Percent in 2021

Nicaragua's Finance Minister Ivan Acosta on Monday announced that his country's economy is forecast to grow 2.5 percent in 2021.
Noting that over US$771 million were destined for social and economic goals since 2007, he recalled that the Nicaraguan economy grew between 1.5 percent and 2 percent in 2020.
The construction of 23,500 houses for about 50,000 families affected by hurricane Eta and Iota will be a top priority in the 2021 public budget.
An additional US$224 million plan will be allocated to the health sector to strengthen free medical services. Public investment in this sector increased from US$3 billion in 2006 to over US$16 billion in 2020.
In 2020, remittances reached over US$1,800 billion, 60 percent of which came from the U.S., 14.7 percent from Spain, 14.6 percent from Costa Rica, and 3.9 percent from Panama.
Besides announcing a reactivation strategy for the second quarter of 2021, Acosta highlighted that the tourism sector was the hardest hit by the pandemic.
"There are favorable conditions for a reactivation of our economy, among them, a financial system currently with a lot of liquidity, a public sector that regulates its budget, strong international reserves, and positive consumption dynamics," Central Bank Director Ovidio Reyes said.