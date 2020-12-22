Nicaragua: National Assembly Approves Law To Defend Its People

The legislation will sanction individuals who "encourage terrorist acts, who carry out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, which incite foreign interference in internal affairs."

Nicaragua's National Assembly approved on Monday the "Law for the defense of people's rights to independence, sovereignty, and self-determination for peace." The legislation aims at ensuring that individuals who act against the country's independence will lose the right to be elected for public service.

The law establishes that "Nicaraguans who lead or finance a coup, who alter the constitutional order, will lose the political right to be elected." Also, the initiative presented by President Daniel Ortega bans those who "harm the supreme interests of the nation contemplated in the legal system from opting for positions of popular election."

Presentación de la Iniciativa de Ley de Defensa de los Derechos del Pueblo a la Independencia, la Soberanía y Autodeterminación para la Paz. pic.twitter.com/zFoLyBcxay — Asamblea Nacional Nicaragua (@AsambleaNi) December 21, 2020

"Presentation of the Law Initiative for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace."

Moreover, the legislation will sanction individuals who "encourage terrorist acts, who carry out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, which incite foreign interference in internal affairs."

Furthermore, those who "request military interventions, organize themselves with financing from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization," can be barred from popular elections as well.

The National Assembly passed the law with 70 votes in favor, 14 against, and five abstentions. The decision comes amidst warns by President Daniel Ortega as opposition leaders are traveling to the United States to ask Washington for sanctions against the Central American nation, which harms the Nicaraguan people.