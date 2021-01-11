Nicaragua Celebrates 14 Years of Free Education

President Daniel Ortega's first decree, after being elected in 2006, was to prohibit the charging of education services all across the country, restoring a fundamental human right to the Central American Nation.

Nicaragua celebrated the 14th anniversary of the declaration for free education on Monday; a groundbreaking measure turned into a cornerstone of the Sandinista Revolution.

President Daniel Ortega's first decree, after being elected in 2006, was to prohibit paid education services all across the country, restoring a fundamental human right to the Central American Nation.

"With the participation of regular secondary school teachers from all over Nicaragua, the first stage of initial national teacher training took place on December 11th."

Two years after the governmental decision, in 2009, Nicaragua was declared an illiteracy-free country following a nationwide campaign with the support of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) and the Cuban teaching program "Yo si Puedo."

According to the Nicaraguan Education Vice-Minister Francis Díaz, despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this sector's largest investment was carried out in 2020. The World Bank-financed 45 percent of those investments.

In 2007 authorities declared January 11 as Education Day to mark the historical decree.