Nicaragua To Allocate Over $115 Million for COVID-19 Vaccines

The efforts for the purchase of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies are being coordinated through the United Nations' COVAX mechanism.

Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo on Wednesday announced her government's effort to secure COVID-19 vaccines to immunize 55 percent of the country's population.

Highligithg the approval of a high budget to ensure vaccines' conservation, Murillo pointed out that over 7 million doses would be applied at a cost of almost US$90 million.

"We propose the purchase of the Russian Federation's Sputnik V vaccine, the Modern vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine, and India's Covaxin vaccine," she said.

With an approximate cost of US$50 million, Sputnik V would be the vaccine with the highest coverage since over 3 million doses would be applied to 1,900,000 people.

About 750,000 people will be immunized with the Moderna vaccine at a cost of over US$30 million. Likewise, the British Oxford-AstraZeneca-produced vaccine's total budget climbs to over US$20 million.

Murillo welcomed the donation of Covaxina doses by the Indian pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech while also noting the interest in its purchase.

As of Thursday morning, health authorities had reported 6,152 COVID-19 cases and 167 related deaths.