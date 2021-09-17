    • Live
News > Nicaragua

Nicaragua Will Vote Against Argentina for CELAC Presidency

  • The Nicaraguan President denounces U.S. attempts to foment division among Latin American countries & sabotage the upcoming CELAC summit.

    The Nicaraguan President denounces U.S. attempts to foment division among Latin American countries & sabotage the upcoming CELAC summit. | Photo: Twitter/@SocorroAltami12

Published 17 September 2021
This Saturday, Mexico will host the 6th CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government. Its organizers expect 17 heads of state to attend, in addition to foreign ministers and top-level authorities representing CELAC’s 33 member countries.

Nicaragua, in the voice of its Foreign Affairs Minister, announced that it will not vote for Argentina for the pro-tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The government of Alberto Fernández has been critical of Nicaragua’s government, and has even accused it of violating human rights, in clear alignment with the interventionist narrative of the United States and European Union.

“Nicaragua expresses that it must irrevocably represent the sovereignty of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples with our firm position of not supporting Argentina for the presidency of CELAC,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada.

For the Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister, Argentina has ignored the principles of CELAC, based on President Alberto Fernández’s declarations in favor of working with the U.S. government to solve Nicaragua’s problems.

“Argentina became an instrument of imperialism by subordinating itself to its interests, intervening in a vulgar and offensive manner, and in open collusion with Washington,” said Moncada.

The foreign minister also pointed out that the United States and Argentina have tampered with the sovereignty of Nicaragua on various occasions, which has met with a response from the Nicaraguan government and people.

In addition, in a conversation with the Sputnik news agency, Minister Moncada stated that the EU is carrying out a campaign that seeks to destabilize Latin America.

