Nicaragua Will Vote Against Argentina for CELAC Presidency

This Saturday, Mexico will host the 6th CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government. Its organizers expect 17 heads of state to attend, in addition to foreign ministers and top-level authorities representing CELAC’s 33 member countries.

Nicaragua, in the voice of its Foreign Affairs Minister, announced that it will not vote for Argentina for the pro-tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The government of Alberto Fernández has been critical of Nicaragua’s government, and has even accused it of violating human rights, in clear alignment with the interventionist narrative of the United States and European Union.

“Nicaragua expresses that it must irrevocably represent the sovereignty of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples with our firm position of not supporting Argentina for the presidency of CELAC,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada.

For the Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister, Argentina has ignored the principles of CELAC, based on President Alberto Fernández’s declarations in favor of working with the U.S. government to solve Nicaragua’s problems.

“Argentina became an instrument of imperialism by subordinating itself to its interests, intervening in a vulgar and offensive manner, and in open collusion with Washington,” said Moncada.

El Gobierno de Nicaragua anunció este miércoles que no respaldará a Argentina para la presidencia temporal @Celac, debido a que el Gobierno argentino, según Managua, “se convirtió en instrumento del imperialismo norteamericano”.#Nicaragua #Nicaragüense #México pic.twitter.com/OM6KOVEccw — Trinchera de la Noticia (@LaTrincheraNic) September 16, 2021

"The Government of Nicaragua announced on Wednesday that it will not endorse Argentina

for the temporary presidency of CELAC because the Argentine government, according to Managua,

“became an instrument of U.S. imperialism."

The foreign minister also pointed out that the United States and Argentina have tampered with the sovereignty of Nicaragua on various occasions, which has met with a response from the Nicaraguan government and people.

In addition, in a conversation with the Sputnik news agency, Minister Moncada stated that the EU is carrying out a campaign that seeks to destabilize Latin America.

