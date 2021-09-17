CELAC Summit Is About To Start in Mexico

Among the issues to be addressed are the creation of a Latin American Disaster Fund and the future of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Presidents from several Latin American countries are traveling to Mexico to participate in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will be held over the weekend.

On Thursday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel was received by Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the Security Secretary Rosa Rodriguez. Haiti's Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle also have already arrived in Mexico City.

On Friday morning, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez canceled his trip to Mexico, where on Saturday he was to assume the CELAC presidency.

This decision was taken amid the crisis that broke out this week within his administration, following the ruling coalition's defeat in the primary elections.

Notwithstanding, 17 presidents or heads of government, two vice presidents, 12 foreign affairs ministers, and other officials are expected to participate.

On Saturday, the Summit will be opened by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). After the interventions made by the national delegations, the members of the "Regional Vaccines and Medicines Plan" will be announced. Later, the event will culminate with a joint political statement.

Among the key issues to be addressed are the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency, the establishment of a Disaster Fund for Latin America, and the future of the Organization of American States (OAS).