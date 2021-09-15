Bolivia To Propose a Strengthened CELAC as an OAS Alternative

Bolivia will propose at the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) the strengthening of the bloc as an alternative to the Organization of American States (OAS), said an official source.

President Luis Arce, with the same firmness that always characterizes our country, is going to transmit the position that we need an international organization, a Celac that gathers the common issues among the nations that make it up and is capable of dialoguing with other international mechanisms, declared the Bolivian ambassador to the United Nations, Diego Pary, in an interview with the Patria Nueva network.

The diplomat added that the region needs a Celac with the necessary strength to dialogue, negotiate and articulate with other regions, he asserted.

"The OAS has lost all validity, it has neither the moral authority, nor even the representativeness of the States to do the work that corresponds to the Celac," said the former foreign minister of this Andean-Amazonian territory.

Mexico will host this Saturday, September 18, the VI Summit of the regional organization, to which 31 of the 33 Latin American and the Caribbean States, including Bolivia, have so far confirmed their participation.

Celac has become a unique forum and political actor to advance the process of political, economic, social and cultural integration of the region through dialogue and agreement.