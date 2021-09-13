CELAC Summit in Mexico Will Decide OAS Fate

Bolivia, Venezuela, and Argentina have already supported the possible modification or replacement of the Organization of American States.

On Sept. 18, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will hold a summit to discuss the reform of the Organization of American States (OAS). As of today, 31 countries have already confirmed their participation, 17 of which will be represented by their Heads of State or Government.

"We are very happy because Mexico will be the meeting point for Latin America and the Caribbean on September 18 at the VI Celac Summit. Seventeen presidents, two vice presidents, nine foreign ministers, and other top-level authorities will represent their countries" said Maximiliano Reyes, the undersecretary for Latin America of the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In addition, on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that during the Summit participants will begin to decide on the future of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“A central issue is that we have to prepare for 2022 the proposal that we are going to make to the U.S. and Canada on what would be the different future of the OAS. Would it be replaced by another organization? What features would it have? How would it function? That will take place on Sept. 18,” stated Ebrard.

The tweet reads, "The peoples united will never be defeated!"

In July, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) also expressed his rejection towards the OAS and opened the way to seek a plan to replace it with an independent body unrelated to U.S. interests.

"Washington's policy of the last two centuries, which has been characterized by invasions, is now unacceptable. Let us say goodbye to impositions, interference, sanctions, and blockades" said AMLO just a little less than two months ago.

Bolivia, Venezuela, and Argentina have already supported the possible modification or replacement of the OAS, while Colombia expressed itself in favor of closer relations with the U.S. The future is still uncertain, but chances are good that what Fidel Castro had defined as the "U.S. Colonies Ministry", will soon have a substitute.

