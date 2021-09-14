Covid-19 Eradication Among Objectives of CELAC Summit in Mexico

The Summit will also analyze what plan Latin America and the Caribbean will follow to have the equipment, vaccines, tests for any other contingency, so what happened in 2020 with the SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the Covid 19 disease, will not happen again.

The main objectives of the VI Celac Summit to be held in Mexico this Saturday are the Covid-19 pandemic and having the region's voice be heard, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said today.

At the presidential morning press conference at the National Palace, the minister recalled that Mexico holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for two consecutive terms.

This was because the pandemic prevented the 2020 summit from being held, so the mandate was extended until 2021.

Therefore, this sixth summit meeting will present the advances during this period and will emphasize how they faced the pandemic. The report will include the joint actions carried out, such as the packaging of vaccines between Mexico and Argentina, the distribution of therapeutic ventilators, and all other joint actions carried out in these two years.

He added that a second strategic objective derives from the teaching of the pandemic itself, which showed that by working together, we have a better chance of getting ahead and gaining recognition for the region's voice, he assured.

Ebrard revealed that two specific initiatives would be discussed at the meeting. The first is creating a Latin American and Caribbean space agency and the need for the region to link up with other areas of the world on that front.

The other is creating a disaster fund that Latin America and the Caribbean need to face the effects of climate change, such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and fires. This is because the new normal is climate instability, and the regional authorities must be prepared for that purpose.

The summit will also analyze what plan Latin America and the Caribbean will follow to have the equipment, vaccines, tests for any other contingency, so what happened in 2020 with the SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the COVID-19 disease, will not happen again.

For this, the region can count on the participation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC), he explained.