Humanitarian Aid From Nicaragua Arrives in Cuba

The donation will be distributed among 3.8 million Cuban families and campaign hospitals installed by the Cuban government to assist COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Cuba's Science, Technology, and Environment Minister Elba Perez welcomed the humanitarian aid donated by Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega.

The Augusto Cesar Sandino ship transported 30 containers with food and other items to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

“We deeply appreciate this donation, which is another proof of support from the Nicaraguan people," Perez said.

The donation will be immediately distributed among 3.8 million Cuban families and campaign hospitals installed by the Cuban government to assist COVID-19 patients.

#Cuba will continue to defend its right to make its own decision and its right to be an independent island. There are no laws or sanctions, that can attempt against the purpose to continue to defend all the accomplishment achieved by the Revolution #UnblockCuba #VictoriaPopular pic.twitter.com/hxmEvkjYGW — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) August 5, 2021

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the brotherhood gesture, just as he did after the reception of other food and medicines donations from Russia, China, Bolivia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

The Caribbean nation is facing a steady spike in COVID-19 cases amid a subversive campaign led by the U.S., which keeps over 200 sanctions on the island. The unilateral measures hamper Cuban government's efforts to buy essential supplies.

As of Sunday morning, health authorities had reported 448,792 COVID-19 cases and 3,355 related deaths.