Nicaragua Repatriates 174 Sailors Stranded in Cruise

Nicaragua's authorities Tuesday announced the repatriation of 174 sailors who were stranded on a cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea for three months due to the pandemic.

"On Monday afternoon, the 119 men and 55 women arrived from Barbados at the Sandino International Airport in Managua," the Interior Ministry said.

For the transfer, the pertinent health measures were taken and a rigorous study was carried out to rule out the possibility that the sailors were carrying the coronavirus.

"According to the protocol, the group will comply with a 14-day quarantine at home," Health Ministry officials added.

The sailors were stranded on the Royal Caribbean cruise until Nicaragua's government was able to arrange their safe and orderly return.

On June 30, Nicaragua received the first group of sailors who were stranded on a Carnival Cruise Lines company's ship.

As part of the measures to contain the pandemic, the Central American borders remain closed, making it difficult for stranded Nicaraguan citizens to be transferred to their homeland.