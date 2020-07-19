Nicaragua: Festivities Mark 41st Anniversary of FSLN Revolution

Countless caravans overtook the country to commemorate 41 years since the 1979 Sandinista Revolution and the popular gains under the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) government.

Rows of citizens greeted the President and Commander of the Sandinista Revolution, Daniel Ortega, upon his arrival to the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua for today’s central act in commemoration of 41 years since the 1979 Sandinista Revolution.

The date marking the overthrow of the Somoza dictatorship is also an annual date of reflection on the ongoing construction of a free, sovereign and dignified nation while honoring the heroes of the Revolution including Augusto Sandino and Carlos Fonseca.

This time in masks, a choir of Sandinista youth encircled the plaza as they awaited the statements of the President and Vice President Rosario Murillo, taking into account social distancing, in line with preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Caravans of thousands of people decked in black and red revolutionary Sandinista paraphernalia swept Nicaragua beginning overnight, to celebrate the popular gains under the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) government.

#Nicaragua Caravana en Chichigalpa en celebración del 41 aniversario de la Revolución Popular Sandinista. #41ElPuebloNoSeDetiene pic.twitter.com/qSOhAaa96L — Canal 2 (@Canal2Nicaragua) July 19, 2020

While some of this year’s celebrations went virtual with the cancellation of massive public events in response to the pandemic, the country’s movements mobilized in towns and cities from coast to coast.

Thousands spontaneously flooded downtown Managua on Saturday night, filling the capital’s symbolic Plaza La Fe.

Revolutionary greetings have poured in from all over the world congratulating the Nicaraguan people and government on the occasion, among them, salutations from the Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam and Constitutional President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Evo Morales.