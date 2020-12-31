Nicaragua Repatriates 121 Citizens From Panama

They must comply with a 14-day quarantine at their homes as part of the current health protocols.

Nicaragua's authorities Thursday reported the return to the homeland of 121 citizens who were stranded in Panama due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The citizens arrived in the country at 19h00 local time through the Peñas Blancas border point. Each carried the negative result of the COVID-19 test.

"The 73 women and 48 men could reunite with their families after a safe and orderly return process," Nicaragua's Immigration Department stated.

Health workers rigorously screened returnees to rule out a fever or respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19.

The 121 citizens must comply with a 14-day quarantine at their homes as part of the health protocol established by the health authorities.

"The government continues to safeguard the health and lives of Nicaraguans," Interior Ministry added as it informed that 7,448 people have returned from Panama since March.

Another 81,052 Nicaraguans returned to their homeland from different Latin American countries since the COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic.