Nicaraguan Government Delivers Food in Hurricane Affected Areas

The Sandinista authorities have increased aid as regions devasted by Eta and Iota try to rebuild.

The Nicaraguan government delivered on Friday basic food supplies to more than 6,000 families in the municipality of Puerto Cabezas as part of its program to tackle the impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota which left devastation back in November.

In a period of two weeks, the Central American nation was hit by two category 4 hurricanes that devastated the country's most impoverished zones. The initial damage assessment indicated losses of over $742 million according to the government. The government has focused much of its help in the North Caribbean Coast towns.

El Buen Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional a través del SINAPRED y con el acompañamiento de #PMA realiza la Tercera Entrega de Paquetes de Alimentos a las Familias de Alamikamba - Prinzapolka que resultaron con afectaciones por el impacto de los huracanes ETA - IOTA pic.twitter.com/kstjIvFm5m — CD-SINAPRED Oficial (@cdsinapred) December 18, 2020

"The Good Government of Reconciliation and National Unity through SINAPRED and with the accompaniment of #PMA carries out the Third Delivery of Food Packages to the Families of Alamikamba - Prinzapolka that were affected by the impact of hurricanes ETA - IOTA."

5,800 houses were destroyed and 38,000 reported partial damage. Overall, the impact represents six percent of Nicaragua's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

On Friday, the communities of Miranda and San Isidro also received assistance, which included cooking equipment.