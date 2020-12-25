    • Live
News > Nicaragua

Nicaraguan Government Delivers Food in Hurricane Affected Areas
  • Residents of communities affected by Eta and Iota hurricanes receive meal bonuses on December 25, 2020.

    Residents of communities affected by Eta and Iota hurricanes receive meal bonuses on December 25, 2020. | Photo: El 19 Digital

Published 25 December 2020
The Sandinista authorities have increased aid as regions devasted by Eta and Iota try to rebuild.

The Nicaraguan government delivered on Friday basic food supplies to more than 6,000 families in the municipality of Puerto Cabezas as part of its program to tackle the impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota which left devastation back in November. 

In a period of two weeks, the Central American nation was hit by two category 4 hurricanes that devastated the country's most impoverished zones. The initial damage assessment indicated losses of over $742 million according to the government. The government has focused much of its help in the North Caribbean Coast towns. 

"The Good Government of Reconciliation and National Unity through SINAPRED and with the accompaniment of #PMA carries out the Third Delivery of Food Packages to the Families of Alamikamba - Prinzapolka that were affected by the impact of hurricanes ETA - IOTA."

5,800 houses were destroyed and 38,000 reported partial damage. Overall, the impact represents six percent of Nicaragua's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

On Friday, the communities of Miranda and San Isidro also received assistance, which included cooking equipment. 

