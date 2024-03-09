Nicaragua Shows Solidarity With Zimbabwe Over US Aggressions

"We continue to witness the ideology of imperialist and neocolonialist domination of the West by attempting to subjugate and intimidate with unipolar, racist and exclusive practices."

Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, on the occasion of regarding the 6th March 2024 Illegal Sanctions of the United States against Zimbabwe.

The United States government sanctioned the Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa last March 4th, by allegedly finding that "serious abuses of political, economic and human rights" continue to be committed in the African country.

The govenment of Nicaragua "strongly condemns the continuity of the aggressive, interfering and interventionist policy of the United States of North America against the Worthy Peoples of the World, and in particular, against the Republic of Zimbabwe" said the statement.

"We continue to witness the ideology of imperialist and neocolonialist domination of the West by attempting to subjugate and intimidate with unipolar, racist and exclusive practices, the development of our Peoples and their efforts in the fight against poverty" highlights the document.

The statement pointed out that sanctions against the economy and the people of Zimbabwe are in violation of its sovereignty as a fully independent African nation under the Charter of the United Nations, as well as the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter.

Nicaraguan entity reaffirm its unwavering solidarity with the Republic of Zimbabwe and its heroic people, who "have endured the difficulties caused by illegal and unilateral coercive measures for more than two decades; and reiterate its condemnation to these attacks."