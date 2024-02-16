Thousands of Protesters Gather in Sanaa in Solidarity With Gaza

On Friday, tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in Sanaa to denounce the genocide committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in Gaza.

The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, addressed the gathering and pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

"I call on the evil trio attacking our people in Gaza and in most Islamic countries to immediately cease aggression and lift the siege on our people in Gaza," he said.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and waved their weapons while chanting slogans against the United States and Israel.

⚠️ JUST IN: Des milliers de personnes défilent à Sanaa, la capitale du Yémen, en « position ferme envers Gaza » pic.twitter.com/1XHKFUX5Lo — Brainless Partisans ��‍☠️☢️☣️�� (@BPartisans) February 9, 2024

The text reads, "Thousands march in Yemen's capital Sanaa in strong support of Gaza."

Today marks the implementation of the designation of the Houthis as a "terrorist" group by the United States, one month after its announcement.

"There is no other solution for you but this option, no matter how much you escalate and engage in aggression here or there in any region," Al-Mashat said, adding that anyone who attacks them "must receive a response, regardless of the consequences."

Since November 2023, the Yemeni Houthis have targeted ships with links to Israel in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait as military targets.

This has caused major shipping companies worldwide to continue adjusting their routes to avoid crossing the Red Sea, through which 8 percent of global cereal trade, 12 percent of oil trade, and 8 percent of liquefied natural gas trade pass.