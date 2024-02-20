ALBA-TCP Expresses Solidarity with Brazilian President

The Alliance demanded "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the massacre, as well as accountability for crimes against humanity."

The member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) expressed Tuesday their solidarity with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was declared persona non grata in Israel.

This decision by the Zionist regime against the Brazilian leader comes after he spoke out against the genocide in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire.

In this regard, ALBA-TCP said in a communiqué that "Brazilian President Lula da Silva is a leader of his country, as well as a leader of Our America, a true defender of human rights, of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, of international law and of respect for the self-determination of peoples."

In addition, the Alliance reiterated its warning about the ongoing humanitarian crisis suffered by Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment, expressing the danger that the situation in Palestine poses to regional peace and stability.

ALBA-TCP "demands a just and definitive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through dialogue, based on a two-state solution, allowing Palestine to exercise its right to self-determination as an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders," reads the communiqué.

Furthermore, it reiterated his appeal to the international community and demanded "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the massacre, as well as accountability for crimes against humanity."