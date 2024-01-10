The International Community Stands in Solidarity With Ecuador

Currently, the Ecuadorian state is deploying actions to eliminate twenty armed groups linked to international drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, President Daniel Noboa issued a decree declaring the existence of an "internal armed conflict" in Ecuador. This decision allows the Armed Forces to participate directly in the fight against twenty armed groups linked to international drug trafficking.

This happened after terrorist attacks throughout the country that involved burning cars, destruction of public infrastructure, looting of warehouses, riots in prisons, kidnapping of prison guides and police officers, escape of prisoners, and the takeover of a television station.

Below are some expressions of international solidarity with what is happening in Ecuador.

ARGENTINA: Through a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Argentine Government expressed its "strongest support for the authorities and people of Ecuador" in their "fight against the actions of organized crime that seeks to undermine the rule of law."

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich also offered to send "security forces if necessary to help Ecuador because this is a continental issue," given that what happens in neighboring countries can be transferred to Argentina.

BOLIVIA: "We repudiate the acts of violence that have occurred in recent hours in Ecuador. We express our full solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and government that is going through a critical security situation and fight against crime," President Luis Arse said, adding that Bolivia expresses its "willingness to support the return of tranquility to the streets of Ecuador."

The Bolivian president said that it is urgent to work on the "regionalization of the fight against drug trafficking and other illicit actions" as well as on the creation of the Latin American Anti-Narcotics Alliance (ALA).

"Criminal violence wherever it comes from is not acceptable in a rule of law. All my support to the Ecuadorian people in this complicated moment that they are having to endure," said former president Evo Morales.

CHINA: Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said that China "closely follows the evolution of events in Ecuador" and hopes that this South American country "returns to normality as soon as possible."

She expressed confidence that the Ecuadorian government will "take effective measures" to "protect the lives and property of Chinese citizens and companies" in this Andean country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Ecuador announced the suspension of its attention to the public from January 10 until further notice.

The government has declared a shutdown of the electricity grid and the Internet in certain areas of Ecuador.



COLOMBIA: Through a statement, the Colombian Government expressed "its explicit and unequivocal support for democratic institutions and the rule of law in Ecuador. In that sense, it rejects the recent acts of violence unleashed in several cities of the sister country and expresses its solidarity with those affected."

President Gustavo Petro expressed his support for the Ecuadorian government and people and expresses his solidarity with its legitimate authorities, "with a view to restoring the spirit of harmony within the framework of the principles of the rule of law."

Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos also expressed solidarity with Noboa and agreed with Petro on the need to support the Ecuadorian authorities.

"Full support for the government of Ecuador and solidarity in the face of recent violent acts. The Colombian government must provide all necessary support," Santos posted in X.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: "I reject acts of violence against the Ecuadorian people and firmly support President Daniel Noboa in his efforts to preserve the security of citizens," President Luis Abinader said.

PANAMA: President Laurentino Cortizo expressed his solidarity with President Noboa and regretted "the events that have arisen and that compromise stability and the rule of law in this brother country."

Cortizo's administration is attentive "to the critical internal security situation" in Ecuador, and that the Panamanian Embassy in Quito is monitoring "the status of Panamanians who are in that country, in order to provide them with assistance and protection, if required."

RUSSIA: “We express our solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people. We firmly condemn the terrorist methods, practiced by the armed groups, and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered in these criminal attacks,” Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

VENEZUELA: "I strongly reject the violence unleashed by Ecuadorian criminal gangs that put the security and peace of our sister republic at risk," President Nicolas Maduro said.

He also emphasized Venezuela's solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people "in this fight against the scourge of organized crime."

The Bolivarian leader called the violent actions of Ecuadorian organized crime groups "unacceptable terrorist acts," and assured that he trusts in the "soon restoration of order and in the timely action of justice against the intellectual and material authors."