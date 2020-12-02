Nicaragua Calls for Joint Regional Efforts To Face Climate Change

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega called for the strengthening of the alliance between Central American and Caribbean countries against the effects of climate change during a summit of the United Nations (UN) and the Central American Integration System (SICA).

He emphasized that climate change threatens both developed and developing countries and described global warming as a challenge.

He also advocated the treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a security threat and its attention by the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the General Assembly (UNGA).

"This is a global security issue and the first decision that should be made is to stop the growth of the arms race, a halt to the growth of the arms race would provide sufficient funds to dump them on developing countries in an expeditious manner," Ortega said.

En el #DiálogoSICAONU, el Secretario General de @ONU_es, @antonioguterres, afirma que Centroamérica debe ser una prioridad absoluta en el marco de la cooperación internacional por las amenazas que enfrenta ante el cambio climático.



The meme reads, "UN Secretary-General affirms that Central America must be an absolute priority in the framework of international cooperation due to the threats it faces in the face of climate change."

Nicaragua's president also called for joint efforts within the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to address these global threats.

The Summit agreed that hurricanes Eta and Iota and the COVID-19 pandemic have heavily impacted the region as they have increased inequality, poverty, and unemployment levels, and they have threatened food and nutritional security.

On 13 December 1991, within the framework of the XI Meeting of Central American Presidents, held in Honduras, the Tegucigalpa Protocol was signed to give birth to the Central American Integration System (SICA).