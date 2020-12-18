    • Live
Nicaragua Partners with WFP to Strengthen School Meals Program

    The WFP and the Nicaranguan goverment collaborate on the School Feeding of Program in the municipality of Nagarote, October 9, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @el19digital

Published 18 December 2020
The World Food Program for Latin America representative praised Nicaragua's response in the aftermath of hurricanes Eta and Iota. 

The Nicaraguan Government and representatives of the World Food Programme (WFP) held a meeting on Thursday to strengthen the School Meals Program, an initiative focused on the nutrition and safety of students.

Both parties discussed the creation of infrastructure in the schools as well as the training of professionals as part of a wider bilateral agreement between the government and the WFP.

On December 12, the Regional Director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Latin America and the Caribbean Miguel Barreto praised Nicaragua's response in the aftermath of hurricanes Eta and Iota.

"I am pleasantly surprised by all the effort that has been made, mainly in the preparation stage, which has undoubtedly been an essential component so that human lives are not lost," Barreto stressed.

Moreover, Barreto announced that the WPF will help the Sandinista government by supporting 72,000 people and strengthening the School Meals Program by including a nutritional product in the basket to be able to provide particular support to children under 5 years of age and nursing mothers.

by teleSUR/esf-CE
