Nicaragua Partners with WFP to Strengthen School Meals Program


The World Food Program for Latin America representative praised Nicaragua's response in the aftermath of hurricanes Eta and Iota.
The Nicaraguan Government and representatives of the World Food Programme (WFP) held a meeting on Thursday to strengthen the School Meals Program, an initiative focused on the nutrition and safety of students.
"I am pleasantly surprised by all the effort that has been made, mainly in the preparation stage, which has undoubtedly been an essential component so that human lives are not lost," Barreto stressed.
Moreover, Barreto announced that the WPF will help the Sandinista government by supporting 72,000 people and strengthening the School Meals Program by including a nutritional product in the basket to be able to provide particular support to children under 5 years of age and nursing mothers.