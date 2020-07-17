Nicaragua To Celebrate 41 Years Of Sandinista Revolution

The Sandinista Revolution will be marking its 41st anniversary on July 19 without mass rallies for the first time.

Nicaragua will be full of allegorical music, full of expressions of the revolutionary joy for Sandinismo and the people, but there will be no mass rally for obvious reasons, FSLN Deputy Secretary of International Relations, Carlos Fonseca Teran, told to the news agency.

The country is set for a weekend of activities to mark the overthrow of Anastasio Somoza Debayle’s brutal US-backed dictatorship by the forces of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in July 1979.

The virtual concert 'Cantos de Revolucion' (Songs of Revolution), recorded at the Ruben Dario National Theater, will be broadcast on public television and social media on Saturday night, as part of a vigil awaiting the revolutionary anniversary.

Managua will premiere the 'Campana de la Paz' (Peace Bell), a monument located in a central intersection of what was the historic district of the capital, devastated by the December 23, 1972 earthquake. The obelisk will recognize the government's efforts from 2007 to date for the welfare of the Nicaraguan people, Executive Vice President Rosario Murillo said at the time.