Public Retraction: Chomsky Report Published on teleSUR Spanish

On March 20, teleSUR Spanish published a TV report titled “Chomsky considers US unleashed biological warfare,” with regards to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In the report, claims, that the U.S. is somewhat behind the current spread of the virus, are falsely attributed to the renowned intellectual and political activist Noam Chomsky.

The report was made citing the source insurgentes.org which teleSUR will no longer use as a trusted source. As teleSUR, we sincerely apologize for the misinformation caused to our Spanish audience with this story and of course to the inconveniences caused to Mr. Chomsky.

It is for this very reason that despite been published in Spanish, we are publicly retracting also in English on the report and any false information derived from the claims made it that segment.

On March 23, the network aired a public retraction explaining the occurrence.