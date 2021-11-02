Nicaragua: Electoral Observers Arrive for Presidential Election

The electoral material has already begun to be distributed in the most remote regions of the country.

The vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, greeted on Monday the arrival of the electoral accompaniers who will be present in the country to celebrate the general elections on November 7.

"We have 46 brothers and sisters from Europe, 124 from Our Caribbean and Latin America and we also have more than 40 brothers and sisters specialists in communication," said the vice president before giving them a fraternal welcome and quality on behalf of her people.

Local media reported that among the invited guests are the Kichnerist group Populismo K, the Communist Party of Spain, the Communist Party of Argentina and the former president of Veterans for Peace of the United States, Gerry Condon.

Murillo commented on the distribution process of the electoral material "in an act of dignity and national sovereignty, in which all the legal representatives of the participating parties and political alliances were present."

Likewise, she emphasized that each of them was able to randomly confirm the contents of the electoral briefcases, with documents, ballots, electoral rolls, and the general electoral stationery transferred to the 3,106 authorized Voting Centers.

La Compañera Rosario Murillo, Vicepresidenta de Nicaragua, saludó a todos los acompañantes electorales que han empezado a llegar a Nicaragua de cara a las Elecciones Libres y Soberanas a realizarse este 7 de noviembre.

#TodosJuntosVamosAdelante #EnLa2 pic.twitter.com/ibJF0iaU2A — Cañón Digital (@CanDigital2) November 2, 2021

"Compañera Rosario Murillo, Vice President of Nicaragua, greeted all the electoral accompaniers who have begun to arrive in Nicaragua for the Free and Sovereign Elections to be held this November 7."

"Also manuals, bracelets, indelible ink and health and life protection packages that we have taken so much into account in these weeks of the electoral campaign, a campaign that has protected health and life, the tranquility and joy of the Nicaraguan families," she pointed out.

The president of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), Magistrate Brenda Rocha, the vice-president Cairo Amador and other magistrates that make up the highest level of the electoral council were present for the departure of the briefcases. Also present were the Commander in Chief of the Nicaraguan Army, Julio César Avilés Castillo, as well as senior officers of the National Police.

The electoral documents will be delivered first to the most remote and difficult to access areas; therefore, the first destinations are the northern Caribbean, southern Caribbean, Rio San Juan and other regions.