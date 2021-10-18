Government of Nicaragua Rejects Interference by the OAS

"It is inadmissible that another State or States, in open violation of the principle of self-determination of peoples, judge another free people," the Foreign Ministry said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua stated that it rejects the interference actions orchestrated by the Organization of American States (OAS), threatening national sovereignty.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry made the statement after confirming that the OAS will speak next Wednesday about "the situation of the country," for which they requested respect for sovereignty and self-determination, "we do not accept to discuss or judge, the acts of sovereignty that the Nicaraguan people, in the exercise of their fundamental rights to live, according to our laws and social norms," added the Ministry of the Central American country.

"For our citizenship, it is inadmissible that another or other States, in open violation of the principle of self-determination of peoples and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other Nations, judge another free people, therefore, we reject this illegitimate meeting from its birth, and we do not participate in it," detailed the Nicaraguan authorities.

The Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that its request, in addition to being in accordance with the United Nations Magna Carta, is also a respect and guarantee of its Constitution, which establishes independence, sovereignty, and national self-determination.

"Any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nicaragua or any attempt to undermine those rights is an attempt against the life of the people. All Nicaraguans must preserve and defend these rights", explains the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the provisions of its constitutional framework.

In view of the November 7 general elections to be held in Nicaragua, the OAS has begun to discuss the issue where the democratic model of the country is questioned, similar to the behavior assumed with Bolivia, which triggered a coup d'état against the then president Evo Morales.