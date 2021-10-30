Nicaragua: 180 Electoral Observers Will Monitor Nov.7 Elections

Over 4.4 million Nicaraguans are called to the polls to elect the President and Vice President, 90 lawmakers, and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo informed that 180 electoral international observers would be present at the November 7 General elections.

The representatives come from Europe, the Russian Federation, Guatemala, Honduras, and other Latin American countries.



The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) will install 3 106 voting centers and 13 459 Voting Boards.

The health system of #Nicaragua began vaccination against COVID-19 of children and adolescents between two and 17 years of age with Cuban vaccines #Abdala and #Soberana02



The CSE trained 7,962 technicians who will monitor voting centers nationwide.

Recently, the National Assembly unanimously approved the "Special Law for the Validity of Expired Identity Cards" so that citizens may exercise their right to vote without any impediment.

CSE Vice President Cairo Amador noted that these elections have the largest communication campaign ever since 24 news bulletins, 27 press releases, six short notes, nine press releases, and 21 conferences have been published.