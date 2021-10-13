Nicaragua Approves Voting Manual for November Elections

As provided by this manual, citizens and electoral personnel must use masks and maintain physical distance in polling stations to avoid COVID-19 contagions

On Sunday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) Director Adriana Molina approved the Nov. 7 General Elections’ Voting Manual to guide citizens in this process and support the work of the personnel of the 3,016 polling stations.

"The 64-page manual details the authorities' functions throughout the election process, which include the initial transfer of materials, the Voting Reception Boards (JRV) opening act, voting closure, ballot counting and packing, and the transmission of results," Molina stated.

"This document also establishes that no activity that tends to prevent or disrupt the normal conduct of voting shall be allowed. These include the use of cell phones within the premises of the JRV," she insisted.

As provided by this manual, citizens and electoral personnel must use masks, disinfectant surfaces, and maintain physical distance to avoid COVID-19 contagions in polling stations.

“To avoid unnecessary crowds, citizens should also check the polling station designated for them to cast their vote,” Molina insisted. To guarantee that all Nicaraguans can study this document, the CSE posted it document on its website and delivered physical copies of it to the parties that nominated candidates for these elections.

To ensure the transparency of the electoral process, the CSE trained over 30,000 people as volunteer electoral police, the manual highlights, adding that each polling station will count with two supervisors, which will be a man and a woman to guarantee gender equality.

"Our people reaffirmed their commitment to participate in these elections, ratify the rule of law in our country in the face of baseless international provocations,” Molina concluded.