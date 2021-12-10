China and Nicaragua Reestablish Diplomatic Relations

The governments of China and Nicaragua signed Thursday in Tiajin the joint communiqué on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations, after the severance of ties between Nicaragua and Taiwan as a sign of respect for the principle of One China, raised by Beijing.

"China has gained a new friend in Latin America and the Caribbean and a good partner in advancing the Belt and Road Initiative and in building a community with a shared future for humanity," said China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Asian Foreign Minister made these remarks during a virtual meeting with a delegation of the Government of Nicaragua, led by the advisor to the President of Nicaragua, Laureano Ortega Murillo.

"The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nicaragua is fully in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides and will be welcomed and supported by the two peoples," Wang assured.

In this regard, he added that both nations should create the political foundation of the One China principle, work out a development plan for bilateral relations jointly and advance exchanges and cooperation in an orderly manner and bring benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

#China invitó a 14 países que aún tienen nexos con Taiwán a escoger pronto el lado correcto de la historia, seguir ejemplo de Nicaragua y restablecer lazos diplomáticas con el gigante asiático

-Recalcó principio de Una sola China y auguró fracaso de pretensiones separatistas pic.twitter.com/3xoCnhabfT — Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR) December 10, 2021

"China invited 14 countries that still have ties with Taiwan to choose the right side of history soon, follow Nicaragua's example and reestablish diplomatic ties with the Asian giant. He stressed the principle of One China and predicted failure of separatist pretensions."

He pointed out that Taiwan has been an inherent part of its territory since ancient times and noted that this region should and will join China.

"This is the right choice that is in line with the global trend and has the support of the people. China highly appreciates this decision," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For his part, Ortega Murillo said that the Central American nation is full of sincerity towards the resumption of bilateral ties and will fully honor its commitment and firmly respect the One China principle.

"Nicaragua is willing to join the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen cooperation in various fields with China," the Nicaraguan representative stressed.