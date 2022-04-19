New Round of Migration Talks Between Cuba and US

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, a new round of migration talks between Cuba and the U.S. will occur next Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported that a new round of migration talks between Cuban and U.S. delegations would take place in Washington D.C. on Thursday, April 21, and added that Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio would lead the Cuban delegation.

This is considered the first high-level conversation between Havana and Washington after U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The Cuban government has reiterated its commitment to orderly and safe migration and its willingness to engage in dialogue to ensure the free exercise of this process, which is a human right, without obstacles or manipulation.

The U.S., for its part, has failed to meet its commitment to grant at least 20 000 visas annually under bilateral agreements for the past five years.

In an interview with @ARodriguezAP and @CNN_Oppmann today, I ratified #Cuba's���� commitment with the migration agreements signed with the #USA to guarantee a regular, safe & orderly migration, and the willingness to hold regular rounds of talks in this area of ​​common interest. pic.twitter.com/gO4mU3dME6 — Josefina Vidal (@JosefinaVidalF) April 19, 2022



The migration crisis to the North American country continues to be a worrying issue. According to Cuban authorities, 1 680 citizens have returned to the island by sea and air from the U.S., Mexico, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands so far this year.

Because of problems in their own countries, Entire families flee to the U.S., where in many cases, they face even more severe problems, such as racism, violence, and even abuse in Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.