Cuba Convenes Artists to Participate In Gibara's Film Festival

It will be possible to compete with works with long and short fiction, long and short documentary, animation, and video art made from 2020 to May 14.

On Thursday, Cuba’s Culture Ministry and the Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) invited national and foreign artists to participate in the Gibara International Film Festival (FIC) from August 2 to August 6.

The call, published on the event website, indicates that it will be possible to compete with works with long and short fiction, long and short documentary, animation, and video art made up to May 14.

Created by the initiative of the outstanding Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solas, the FIC seeks to encourage the execution of a humble, highly aesthetic, and ethical cinema.

Some 95 films from 26 countries competed in the 2019 edition of this annual festival, to which American actor Ron Perlman was invited. The 2020 and 2021 FIC editions had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Cuba���� has been elected by acclamation, to the following UN bodies:



✔️UNICEF Executive board (2023-2025)

✔️Committee on Non-governmental organizations (2023-2026)

✔️Commission on science and technology for development (2023-2026)

✔️ Commission on the Status of Women (2023-2027) pic.twitter.com/hl4KKpu6Je — CUBAONU (@CUBAONU) April 13, 2022

Located in Holguin province, Gibara city will also host the sixth edition of the National Festival of Cinema for Children and Adolescents "Lights of Creation" from 18 to 21 April.

Sponsored by the National Federation of Film Clubs (FNCC) and the "Voices of the Audiovisual" project, this festival seeks to stimulate the realization and appreciation of cinema in adolescents and young children.

As part of this event’s activities program, organizers will project audiovisuals and arrange workshops, visits to communities, conferences, and competitions for children.