Cuba and China Looking For Fostering Cultural Exchange

Cuba's Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, held a meeting with China's ambassador, Ma Hui, to discuss new ways of promoting the development of the arts between the two nations.

The dialogue provided an opportunity to examine the potential for strengthening exchanges in different fields and to promote the diversity of creative expressions of each nation, the Cuban Ministry of Culture said.

On this occasion, the Cuban Minister of Culture thanked China for its consistent support to Cuba in the face of the hostile policy of the United States, which has imposed an economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island for more than half a century.

The two parties recognized that it is important to reinforce bilateral cooperation focused on developing cultural and creative industries. This field has become vital in the relations between both countries.

Both the Cuban minister and the Chinese ambassador pledged to continue holding this type of meeting to strengthen the countries' bilateral relations in the cultural sphere.

Ambassador Ma Hui had a meeting with Alpidio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture of Cuba. Both sides talked in a friendly atmosphere and highly valued the fruits of cooperation in the cultural field.

The meeting came in the year of the 175th anniversary of China's presence on the island, which is an event that is accompanied by an extensive program of celebrations, including the 62nd anniversary of the creation of the Chinese People's Friendship Association with Latin America and the Caribbean.

