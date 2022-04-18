Cuba: New Academic Year for Universities Started Monday

After 35 weeks of online lessons, the 2022 academic year for Cuban Higher Education started on Monday.

Given the current epidemiological situation in the country, after several months of preparation, students, professors, and workers of the educational system will follow up on all the curricular modifications approved in the 2019-2020 and 2021 academic years.

The Cuban Ministry of High Education (MES) said that in light of the current situation the country is facing, all socio-political, educational, and academic attention would be taken as a priority to give to the students in the first and last year of each career to ensure the completion of studies.

As an innovation, two variants were created for this course in university colleges: the first one was to increase the number of students entering majors in need or of particular interest; and the second was created intended to allow the students to complete 12th grade and to join and receive a preparatory course on contents that will contribute to their successful transition in their majors, making emphasis on the first year.

Obtaining the category of Excellence constitutes one of the motivations of the University of Camagüey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz in the current school year, which began today in person.

The MES said that Cuban universities face the fundamental challenges of strengthening the spirit of innovation in students, with a significant focus on the knowledge of basic sciences and finding the right jobs for graduates that go according to their competencies.