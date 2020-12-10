New OAS's Attempt of Interference in Venezuela Rejected

Mexico, Bolivia, and Argentina condemned the Organization of American States' resolution that disregards Venezuela's election results.

On Wednesday, the representatives of Argentina, Mexico, and Bolivia to the Organization of American States (OAS) rejected a new resolution that disregards Venezuela's Sunday elections and calls for a transitional government.

The representatives condemned the new attempts of destabilization against Venezuela, noting the belligerent strategy promoted by the OAS resolution that claimed the elections did not observe International Law's guarantees.

Argentina's ambassador to the OAS Carlos Raimundi rejected both the calls to not recognize the elections' results and the imposition of conditions to the Venezuelan government.

"It is contradictory to stress that the only way out for Venezuela is a presumed transition government and at the same time to disregard the importance of compliance with the Venezuelan Constitution," Raimundi said.

The OEA is a conflicts of interests The purpose of the OEA serves Corporate industries elites agendas purpose, OEA serves one side and not the other OEA Part of the Sanctions embargos on Venezuela https://t.co/FUMPgHBjqH — Todd A Plaster (@ToddAPlaster3) December 9, 2020

The meme reads, "Chancellor Jorge Arreza: The OAS is in its final stage!. Almagro has become its gravedigger. Venezuela does not believe in the OAS, even less so after what the OAS did in Bolivia, where it set the conditions for a coup. OAS is nothing!"

The OAS resolution against Venezuela was presented by Brazil and supported by Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the U.S., among others.

Increasing its degree of interference, the resolution urged for a new electoral process with "independent international observation missions."

Sunday's elections were attended by a total of 107 parties and political organizations, of which 98 were representing opposition sectors.

Noting their intention to assume functions in the new Parliament, elected opposition figures have recognized the elections' results.

