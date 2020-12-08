Venezuela: Constituent Assembly Will Cease Functions This Month

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced today that the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) would conclude its functions this December as planned.

In a meeting with the international press, he highlighted that this legislative body, which emerged and was installed after an intensely political, economic, and social crisis that plunged the country into violence, was a guarantor for national peace and progress.

He explained that its president, Diosdado Cabello, will present to the country an overview of the work achieved according to the schedule of national activities planned for the coming days.

"A virtuous and necessary cycle is going to take place. As of May 1, 2017, supported by this Constitution, I called upon the Constituent Power. Today we can say that it was worthwhile, useful, and necessary, with an important impact on the modern history of this country," expressed the head of state.

In his opinion, this entity could take the Republic's reins, avoid a civil war, and consolidate peace between 2017 and 2020.

"The Constituent Assembly held up to the demands of the country in these past few years. The Constituent Assembly summoned all of these electoral processes, was the guarantor and protector of the electoral processes to elect state governors, and left a country in peace (...) today we can say that it was worthwhile to have summoned the constituent power," he added.

At the same time, he proposed to the new National Assembly (NA) that will be installed next January 6 to form an ample dialogue process with all country sectors.

He stressed that the Venezuelan Parliament must foresee a dialogue mechanism that will turn it into the epicenter of the country's political debate with all social, political, business, and religious sectors.

He assured that after five years, the NA will no longer be a closed space of exclusion but will become an open space for dialogue.

"Now the Assembly reflects the composition of Venezuelan society, whereas the bourgeois entity of these five years was never a reflection of that, but of the interests of small groups, of small political mafias," he emphasized.

Regarding U.S. relations, he manifested that Venezuela has always made a great effort to maintain good relations. The new Parliament will also be willing to dialogue based on respect and sovereignty.

"We have always made every effort, since Comandante Hugo Chávez, to have the best of relations. We have good relations with the United States as a country, with its society, with important sectors of the intelligentsia. But we have not been able to have good and respectful relations with the governments of that country," he added.