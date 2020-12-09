Venezuela: New Parliament Needs To Solve a Way Out To Sanctions

So far, the US-sponsored blockade has caused Venezuela to lose over US$30 billion in gold and financial assets deposited in banks abroad.

Over 6 million 200 thousand voters headed to the polls in Venezuela's parliamentary elections that took place under a climate of normality and total transparency as reported by international observers on December 6.

With 98.63 percent of the electoral records transmitted by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Monday, the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) coalition secured a majority in the new Parliament to be sworn in on January 5, 2021.

Running in second place, the opposition alliance made up of Democratic Action (AD), the Social-Christian Party (Copei), the citizen's movement Let's Change, Hope for the Change (EC), and Progressive March (AP) secured 1,950,170 votes representing 17.52 percent of the total votes cast on Sunday.

The political front United Venezuela (UV), which includes the traditional opposition parties Venezuela First and Popular Will, obtained 259,450 votes, while Venezuela's Communist Party (CP) got 168,743 votes. Other political organizations gained 6.48 percent of valid ballots.

The GPP led by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) obtained at least 177 seats out of the 277 that make up the Parliament, which guarantees legislative support to its agenda aimed at strengthening social programs and counteracting foreign economic sanctions.

PSUV's new lawmakers will promote policies to support the Anti-Blockade Law approved in October to reactivate the economy, raise salaries, employment rates, and improving public services and food production.

The recovery of the oil industry, which represents 95 percent of the country's foreign exchange earnings and 70 percent of all public income, is a cornerstone of the government's agenda.

A total of 98 parties and organizations from the opposition sector participated in the elections, thus rejecting calls for abstentionism and non-negotiation with the government.

The elected opposition lawmaker and Democratic Action (AD) Secretary Bernabe Gutierrez stated that even though they are a minority they will use the legislative power to promote the country´s development.

"The opposition group that played the game of abstention is responsible for the fact that we lost the Parliament," Gutierres said.

The far-right groups led by Juan Guaido continue their efforts to delegitimize the elections, while launching a popular consultation through social networks until December 12.

In a move aimed at not recognizing the new parliament, Guaido announced an "administrative continuity" strategy which seeks his continuance as chairman of the Parliament elected in 2015.

The popular consultation does not have the endorsement of the CNE nor will it have international audits or observation.

"After these failures, real alternatives will have to be rethought", ex-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles twitted.

The new National Assembly (2021-2026) will begin their legislative activity amid the sanctions against Venezuela imposed by the European Union and the United States, both of which do not recognize the electoral results.

So far, the US-sponsored blockade has caused Venezuela to lose over US$30 billion in gold and financial assets deposited in banks abroad.

The PSUV also faces the challenge of keeping its representatives in most of the governorships, town halls, and regional assemblies ahead of the 2021 elections.

Currently, the governing coalition has 19 of the 23 governorships, 305 of the 335 mayoralties, and 227 of the 251 posts in regional assemblies.

"A change of cycle is coming, a cycle of work, of recovery of the country, of the economy, with sovereignty, with independence, in peace", President Nicolas Maduro said upon recognizing the electoral triumph.