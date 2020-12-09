Venezuelan Indigenous Peoples Elect Their Three Lawmakers

They will join the new National Assembly to be installed on January 5, 2021.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) on Wednesday started the process to elect three lawmakers from the Indigenous Peoples.

They will join 274 parliamentarians in the new National Assembly, which will be installed on January 5 and will be in force until 2026.

Between August and September, the Venezuelan Indigenous peoples held community assemblies and appointed 3,558 spokespersons, who will vote for the candidates to the National Assembly.

In correspondence with what the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) approved, the CNE established a special norm for the elections of the Indigenous peoples, which are distributed in the western, southern, and eastern regions.

We stand with the people of Venezuela and raise the banner for electoral process and sovereignty to be respected! #VamosVenezuela #HandsOffVenezuela @antiimperial_20 @CancilleriaVE pic.twitter.com/stAWLJ5EfU — SRWP (@SRWPSouthAfrica) December 3, 2020

The western region includes the states of Zulia, Merida, and Trujillo; the southern region includes the states of Amazonas, Apure, and Bolivar; and the eastern region includes the states of Anzoategui, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, and Sucre. Each of these regions will elect a principal and alternate lawmaker.

On Dec. 6, the great patriotic pole (GPP) won 69.27 percent of the votes for the new National Assembly. Together, the coalition of left-wing organizations got 4,294,130 votes, and the opposition Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition 1,095,170 votes.

Other alliances such as United Venezuela, Venezuela First, and Active Popular got 259,450 votes. The Communist Party of Venezuela obtained 169,236 votes.