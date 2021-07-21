New Money Laundering Investigation Against Fujimori's Husband

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Attorney General’s Office opened a second investigation into alleged money laundering against Mark Villanella, the husband of former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.
Over the next 36 months, the Car Wash case team will investigate the brokerage service contracts provided by Villanella MVV Real Estate between August 2018 and July 2021.
The new investigation arises from the criminal process that Villanella and Fujimori face for irregular financing of the Fuerza Popular party in previous electoral campaigns. Apparently, the far-right politician would have used her husband's real estate company to launder money through licit commercial operations.
The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Jose Perez requested to collect all the accounting information of Villanella's company during the period covered by the aforementioned contracts.
The entrepreneur faces another 22-year, 8-month jail sentence for the "cocktails" case, which also includes Keiko and several of her close associates for alleged irregular funding of the 2011 and 2016 election campaigns.
So far, investigations carried out by the Peruvian authorities indicate that the former presidential candidate used false accounting to hide some US$4.6 million that the companies Credicorp and Odebrecht gave her for political actions.
In the coming weeks, Peru’s justice must decide whether to open a trial against Fujimori. If she had won the June 6 election, she could have avoided that possibility.