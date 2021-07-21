New Money Laundering Investigation Against Fujimori's Husband

Villanela could also face a 22-year sentence for the Cocktails case, which includes Keiko and her closests associates in illegal campaign financing operations in 2011 and 2016.

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Attorney General’s Office opened a second investigation into alleged money laundering against Mark Villanella, the husband of former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Over the next 36 months, the Car Wash case team will investigate the brokerage service contracts provided by Villanella MVV Real Estate between August 2018 and July 2021.

The new investigation arises from the criminal process that Villanella and Fujimori face for irregular financing of the Fuerza Popular party in previous electoral campaigns. Apparently, the far-right politician would have used her husband's real estate company to launder money through licit commercial operations.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Jose Perez requested to collect all the accounting information of Villanella's company during the period covered by the aforementioned contracts.



