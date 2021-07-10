Peru: 36 hours Marathon of Uninterrupted Vaccination Kicks Off

The main objective of this vaccination marathon is to immunize all those who are delayed and speed up the rhythm of the national vaccination campaign.

On Saturday, Peru's healthcare workers started a 36hr marathon of uninterrupted vaccination in Lima and Callao, aiming to shoot at least 200,000 people during the weekend.

The initiative involves 887 medical brigades spread in 21 big healthcare facilities in the two main cities of the South American country.

The main objective of this vaccination marathon is to immunize all those who are lagging in vaccination and speed up the pace of the national vaccination campaign. Therefore, people between 40-50 years old will also be able to benefit from the initiative, regardless they live or not in the two cities.

"Fifty other vaccination centers will shoot citizens during regular labor hours, and vaccination campaign will normally continue in the rest of the country," Ugarte said.

MORE BAD NEWS

A new strain known as the Lambda variant was first identified in Peru in Dec 2020, when it accounted for less than 1% of new cases. It now accounts for about 80% of new Covid-19 infections in Peru & has spread to about 27 countries in the last month, per the FT. pic.twitter.com/LuZx7zEjCj — fazal kamal (@kamal_fazal) July 5, 2021

Peru has acquired Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines so far and just allowed the sanitary registration of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after engaging in negotiations to buy 5 million doses to the American Lab.

According to official data, over 9 million doses have been applied so far in the South American country, and over 3.5 million people have already received two doses.

Peru suffered the most in April 2021, and in June, it became the country with the highest mortality rate in the world. However, recent statistics show that elder people's deaths due to COVID-19 have decreased by 80 percent.

As of Saturday morning, Peru had reported over 2 million COVID-19 cases and 194,084 related deaths.