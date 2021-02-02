New Mass Graves Are Discovered in Colombia

Four people reported as missing were found dead in the Nariño department where five additional corpses were found in three mass graves.

Nine people were found dead on Monday in the Nariño department, thus becoming the latest victims of the increasing violence in Colombia.

Hercules Joint Task Force Command confirmed the discovery of three mass graves in the Roberto Payan municipality where five corpses were found. The victims were allegedly killed on Jan. 30.

Nariño Police Commander Nelson Dabey also informed that four young people, who were reported as missing, were found dead in the Policarpa municipality.

Aged between 22 and 30 years old, the victims were identified as Yulieth Melliz, Fabio Navia, Julian Ortiz, and Daniel Paz. They were traveling from Patia municipality in the Cauca department to Policarpa to find a job.

Although the car in which the victims were traveling was found on a cliff, authorities have ruled out the hypothesis of a traffic accident.

There is a high presence of irregular armed groups in the Nariño department where 99 families were displaced on Jan. 20.

Likewise, authorities confirmed the disappearance of eleven people who were on their way to Mosquera municipality in search of work.