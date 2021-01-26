Colombia: Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Died From COVID-19

Holmes' death occurred amidst criticism against President Ivan Duque's government due to its mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Tuesday morning died in Bogota due to health complications related to COVID-19.

Health authorities' last report issued on Monday informed Holmes was progressing favorably. However, he was still receiving ventilatory support and antibiotics.

He was interned at the Bogota's Military Hospital since January 12, when he was diagnosed. He required specialized treatment from the beginning due to the severity of the symptoms.

"Trujillo did not die. Ivan Duque's negligence killed him along with thousands of other Colombian people," Human Colombia Coalition member Daniela Montoya tweeted.

As Colombia struggles through a second COVID-19 wave, news this morning that the nation’s defense minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, and Julio Roberto Gómez, leader of one of the nation’s largest unions, have died of the virus. https://t.co/Xnjf7ffcOg — Christine Armario (@cearmario) January 26, 2021

Health workers are demanding a change in government strategy to put an end to the new wave of contagions in the country, according to the Colombian Medical Federation (FMC).

"In Bogota, there is a shortage of medicines and oxygen, something the Mayor's Office insists is not happening," the FMC warned while urging authorities to create teams of health workers to visit communities in search of COVID-19 cases.

"We need to create at least 500 teams to visit every neighborhood in the capital to carry out epidemiological surveillance and prevention," the organization explained, adding that they will be fundamental for the vaccine campaign and the self-care education of citizens.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Health Ministry has reported over 2 million COVID-19 cases and over 51,000 deaths.