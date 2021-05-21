New Colombian Foreign Minister's Trip to the US Questioned

On Thursday, the Foreign Minister lashed out at an op-ed article against point 2.2 of the Peace Agreement, which deals with the participation of citizens in politics, the right to protest, and the guarantee of the same by the State.

Celebrities and demonstrators are currently questioning a visit by the recently inaugurated minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, to the United States, where she will deal with the issue of the social outbreak in her country.

On Thursday, the Foreign Minister lashed out at an op-ed article against point 2.2 of the Peace Agreement, which deals with the participation of citizens in politics, the right to protest, and the guarantee of the same by the State.

Humberto de la Calle, chief negotiator during Juan Manuel Santos' government's Havana talks, suggested Ramirez read the Agreement before she took her trip.

Likewise, for the president of the Comunes party, signatory of the Peace Agreement, although the new FM is opposed to full citizen participation, "point 2.2 of the Peace Agreement is exactly what the country needs at this moment: Guarantees for the mobilization and peaceful protest of a people tired of social injustice."

Two news about the drug trafficking ties of the new Colombian Foreign Minister, which you maybe read in the @thehill [THREAD]



1. How ‘Memo Fantasma’ Sold Property to Colombia VP’s Family Company

2. Old drug case surfaces involving brother of the vice president of Colombia https://t.co/yfPmRpBFBA — MediosMienten (@CLONYHD) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Strike Committee reiterated its request for the presence in Colombia of an international commission to observe on the ground the human rights situation in the context of the social protests initiated on April 28, marked by police repression.

In that regard, the Committee does not see it as a good idea for a government representative to handle the issue in that country with human rights organizations, suggesting she should instead deal with the protagonists of the strike themselves.

According to the schedule disclosed incompletely by local media, the minister will hold meetings with human rights organizations and Joe Biden's administration members.